People are train surfing in Toronto again in hopes of getting famous on social media

People seem to do anything these days to get famous on social media so it comes as no surprise that the latest dangerous stunt in Toronto is something we've seen before and will likely witness again.

Another set of "train surfing" videos were recently shared on social media where someone who goes by the Instagram handle ikoafy dangerously (and illegally) climbed on top of a GO train and rode it along the track from one station to another.

In fact, the user shared multiple videos documenting their train surfing at different times and on different routes in the city including one that goes right through downtown at Union Station.

Of course, train surfing is nothing new and we've seen similar stunts before on GO trains, TTC subways as well as other types of vehicles including TTC buses, streetcars and trucks along the highway.

If there's anything shocking about these latest incidents, it's not that it continues to happen but rather that Metrolinx and other transportation services seem to be unable to stop it.

In a statement sent to blogTO, Metrolinx acknowledged they are aware of these latest incidents and that their "Customer Transit Operations staff [are] working with local law enforcement to investigate this incredibly dangerous incident."

The Metrolinx spokesperson warned others not to try to emulate the hijinx, stating "there is absolutely no reason that justifies putting yourself, and other people in danger. Train surfing is reckless and potentially deadly. Not only will perpetrators face steep fines and jail time, they could pay the ultimate price - their life."

In other cities around the world, "train surfers" have lost their lives trying to pull off the dangerous stunt including someone in New York who was killed just over a month ago.

A similar incident happened recently in Chicago and people are clearly blaming social media for fueling the trend.