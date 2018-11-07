Man spotted surfing atop TTC bus in Toronto

Video footage is circulating on Facebook today of a young man riding a TTC vehicle in what might be the most dangerous way possible (and trust me, we've seen some dangerous rides).

The video, filmed on Dawes Road just north of Toronto's Danforth Village, was published by local Facebook user Brian Taylor on Tuesday afternoon.

"Yo! This man yute is sick! This man yute is on the bus top, BOOM!" shouts someone from behind the camera while a man is seen hanging onto the vehicle's roof, legs dangling over its rear window. "He's a sicko, watch him!"

The bus rider proceeds to pull himself up on top of the roof and rise to a standing position. He dances a bit and, at one point, ducks to avoid being hit by a stoplight as the bus speeds through an intersection.

The clip has been viewed nearly 80,000 times since it was uploaded, garnering hundreds of comments about how wild its unidentified star must be.

How did this guy get up on top of the bus? How did he stay there without falling to his death? How did he think he wouldn't get in trouble for literally trying to "surf" atop a public transit vehicle in live traffic?

By delaying the footage's release, perhaps.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green says the video was brought to the agency's attention on Tuesday, but that the bus in it has been retired since August.

Based on the bare trees, they're guessing it was filmed last winter or fall.

"We have no reports prior to yesterday so identifying this person will be tough, but we're looking at it," said Green.

Regardless of what happens to the man in question, TTC officials advise anyone against ever doing anything like this.

"Attempting an incredibly dangerous and ill-conceived stunt like this could result in, at minimum, a ticket and fine," says Green. "Or death."