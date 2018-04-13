Someone just took a joy ride on the back of a TTC bus

Today in lolwtf Toronto, a man was filmed clinging to the back of a moving TTC bus while joyfully shouting such things as "f--k the system!" and "Warya!"

A Twitter user who goes by the name Gure Scarborough captured the scene on his phone last night while driving past the Orion VII 8046 TTC bus.

Only in Toronto were a white guy calls you Warya while he’s on the back of a bus #fightthepower👻GureScarborough pic.twitter.com/G47j0d0iuh — Gure Scarborough (@Gure_Omar) April 13, 2018

"What is this?" asks the cameraman as he rolls up next to the bus laughing. "Only in Toronto!"

While stopped at a red light, Gure rolls down his window and asks the joyrider what he has to say.

"Yeah buddy!" responds the bus guy as he readjusts his position. "F--k the system, man!"

He then proceeds to hang from the back of the vehicle, spiderman style, and shout the Somali slang word "Warya!" as the bus starts moving.

"Do you understand?" he asks Gure at one point.

"I understand, I'm Somali!" laughs Gure. "Yes, yes!"

he said “do you understand” to the Somali dude I’m falling over — yung delz (@dela_christina) April 13, 2018

People on Twitter are loving the clip, hailing it as "real gold" and "pure savagery," but Redditors — not to mention TTC officials — are so far less impressed.

"Had a buddy die two years ago on Eglington Ave. E. doing the exact same thing," commented one person on a Reddit thread linking to the video. "Bus hit a pot hole and shot him right off the back... Life support for 2 weeks then died. How dumb can you be!"

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green similarly emphasized how dangerous the act caught on video was.

"This individual appears to be hanging from the advertising panel which is held on by rivets and not designed or intended for ill-advised human dangling," he said.

"This is a reckless, dangerous and stupid stunt. This individual is not only putting themselves in harm's way, but other motorists as well."

The TTC has yet to confirm a time and location for the incident, but Green says that the transit agency is in contact with law enforcement.

"In general, if we catch an individual in the act of pulling such a stunt, we will notify special constables and police."