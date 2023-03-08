Ontario man captured riding back of tractor-trailer barrelling down highway

Never, ever catch a ride on the back of a moving trailer, no matter how many times you've seen it done in the movies.

This bizarre scenario actually took place right here in the GTA on Wednesday morning, when an unknown man was captured riding on the back of a Sysco trailer as the cargo travelled down the Queen Elizabeth Way.

Video of a person hanging on the back of a trailer driving on the #QEW/Burloak Drive. Male wearing grey pants and a black jacket jumped off the trailer as the truck driver stopped. March 8, 12am. #BurlingtonOPP investigating. pic.twitter.com/D3JoDDzCM9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 8, 2023

It happened early on the morning of Wednesday, March 8, around midnight, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP,) who are now investigating this dangerous act.

Footage of the man shows him clad in grey pants and a black jacket, casually riding the trailer, not appearing to be scared or that cautious either.

According to OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt, the man motioned to the trailer driver that "something was wrong," which prompted the operator to pull his load onto the shoulder.

At that moment, the trailer bandit hopped off and was last seen running up the ramp onto Burloak Drive in Halton Region.

Shortly after this, Burlington OPP arrived on the scene to investigate and locate the rider but he was not found or apprehended.

The trailer driver told cops he had no idea how or when the guy jumped onto the trailer, but did say he stopped near Milton roughly 30 minutes before the incident.

While the video of this man could bring up a couple laughs, the stunt created a very dangerous situation for him and other drivers on the highway.

"Certainly a very dangerous behaviour, something that we don't ever want to see and certainly could cause serious injuries or deaths if there was a collision or he fell from the trailer," said Schmidt.

Now the manhunt for the trailer rider has begun. Anybody with info can contact Burlington OPP.