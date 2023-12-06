Shocking video catches person hanging off the back of a moving TTC streetcar

One person in Toronto was recently caught on video dangerously hanging off the back of a moving TTC streetcar, and the transit agency now plans to refer the incident to Toronto Police.

According to the video's original poster, the incident occurred on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at approximately 6 p.m. at the intersection of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West.

The six-second clip shows an individual hanging off the back of the 510 Spadina streetcar as it slowly rolls away to the next stop.

Comments under the video theorized that the person might have been attempting to evade fare or clung onto the streetcar after its doors closed, although none of these claims have been confirmed.

"We take incidents like this seriously and will prosecute to the full extent of the law. Stunts like this are dangerous and illegal and could lead to serious injury or worse, while causing service delays and massive inconvenience to our customers," TTC spokesperson Adrian Grundy told blogTO.

"Our Special Constables will refer this incident to Toronto Police."

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a person has been spotted hanging onto the back of a TTC vehicle.

Someone took a joy ride on the back of a #TTC bus https://t.co/E1mlssiIE4 pic.twitter.com/Zp0U2Tpn27 — blogTO (@blogTO) April 13, 2018

In 2018, a man was caught on video clinging onto the back of a moving TTC bus on Islington Avenue between Dixon Road and Rexdale Boulevard. At the time, the TTC called the move a "reckless, dangerous and stupid stunt."

More recently, a 15-year-old boy who climbed on top of a moving TTC subway died in hospital in May following a "catastrophic" head injury.

According to police, the teenager was on a subway heading westbound with two others when he opened the door leading to an adjoining car and climbed up between the two trains.

Investigators say the boy most likely struck his head on something in the tunnel or on top of the subway car, and was found without vital signs at Warden subway station. The incident was subsequently classified as a "death by misadventure."