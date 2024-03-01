Toronto temperatures are about to spike then plummet by 17 degrees

While above-seasonal temperatures prevailed throughout February in Toronto, occasional bursts of cold also seeped through to remind us that we're definitely still in the midst of the winter season.

From thunderstorms to record-breaking warmth and heavy snowfall, weather conditions in the city have been unpredictable throughout the whole season, and the same could be said for the next few weeks leading up to spring.

Temperatures will start to climb throughout the weekend to a high of 9 C on Saturday and Sunday — a stark difference from the frigid air churned across the city on the last day of February.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are set to reach a peak on Monday with a high of 13 C. The highest temperature on March 4 ever recorded between 1939 and 2013 was 13.3 C in 1974, making for a potentially record-breaking day if temperatures surpass this forecast.

However, just as quickly as temperatures are set to rise, they will plummet again on Tuesday, when Toronto will see a frigid low of -4 C, according to the weather department.

Thankfully, this cold blast will be relatively short-lived, as temperatures between the 7 C to 8 C range will return on Wednesday and Thursday.