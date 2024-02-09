Toronto is officially warmer than Los Angeles right now

If you were thinking of packing your bags and booking a tropical vacation to escape Toronto's notoriously bitter winters, you might want to temporarily rethink your decision, because temperatures in the city are currently warmer than those in Los Angeles.

That's right, according to Environment Canada, Toronto's temperature spiked to 15.2 degrees C by mid-afternoon, beating out the temperatures in Los Angeles by 1 degree C.

Toronto smashes 183-year weather record as temps climb 15 C above normal https://t.co/gRKqJlFCQ0 — blogTO (@blogTO) February 9, 2024

Despite spring being weeks away, temperatures on Friday have already risen above the February average of -3 C in Toronto, and shattered the previous record of 10.6 C recorded at Pearson Airport in 1938.

The warmest temperature recorded on any Feb. 9 was just 10 C, which means Friday's record marks the 10th-earliest arrival of a 13-degree day since record-keeping began back in 1841.

While we're currently experiencing higher temperatures than folks in La La Land, the warm conditions are only popping in for a brief visit.

Unfortunately, the grim reality of Canadian winters will settle back in by mid-week, where we'll see a low of -7 C on Wednesday. Enjoy your thin jackets and sweatshirts for now, but prepare to pull the parkas back out very soon.