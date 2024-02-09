Toronto smashes 183-year weather record as temps climb 15 C above normal

Spring is in the air in Toronto, even though it's still February — as the city has just surpassed a pair of longstanding weather records, with temperatures soaring to a balmy 13.2 C by midday Friday.

The mercury hit this historic mark late Friday morning, rising 16 degrees above the February average of -3 C in Toronto and shattering the previous record of 10.6 C recorded at Pearson Airport in 1938.

The warmest temperature ever recorded on any Feb. 9 was 10 C, meaning today's record has also surpassed the high water mark for this date in the 183-year history of weather recording in Toronto.

Who knew we would be trading shovels for shorts this winter? Environment Canada confirms the temperature at Toronto Pearson hit 13 C today -- smashing the previous record of 10.6 C set in 1938 -- a record that predates the opening of what is now Toronto Pearson by six months. ☀️ pic.twitter.com/hZuPEJKDKV — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 9, 2024

Even before thermometers reached the teens, people were reacting with astonishment at the alarmingly warm temperatures and sunny skies.

Double digit weather in early FEBRUARY in Toronto 😳 Wild. pic.twitter.com/M2n07SALnt — Meg S (she/her) (@meganksimpson) February 9, 2024

Such tropical conditions in what is typically the coldest period of winter have locals coming out of hibernation weeks earlier than anticipated.

I am not sure who is controlling the weather machine in Toronto this year but I appreciate the double digits — James Heaney (@jvheaney) February 9, 2024

Indeed, such temperatures typically don't arrive until early March, and today's record for Feb. 9 marks the 10th-earliest arrival of a 13-degree day since record-keeping began in 1841.

Today is #Toronto-Pearson's first 13°C of the year. Typical first is March 7. Record earliest is Jan 3, 1950/2004; latest Apr 28, 1965. #YyzWx #TOWx pic.twitter.com/c1ynwAiuMg — Toronto Weather Records🌤 (@YYZ_Weather) February 9, 2024

But not everyone is thrilled by the sudden spike in temperatures, like one local who is blaming a headache on the heat.

Thank you unseasonably warm February day in Toronto for giving me the first migraine of 2024.🤯 pic.twitter.com/JRCXLd75rp — Heather J Wood (@rollwithheather) February 9, 2024

Luckily for these few folks, conditions are expected to moderate over the weekend as the departing low-pressure system is trailed by winds and colder air.

I don’t know who in Toronto needs to hear this but just because it’s leather jacket weather today doesn’t mean the snow isn’t coming back — dabbles in camp (@CarlingTries) February 9, 2024

While Toronto will be subject to mild temperatures throughout the weekend, anyone out enjoying the city on Friday night might want to bring a jacket along, as temperatures will plummet down to a still-above-seasonal 2 C in the overnight hours.