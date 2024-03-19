Toronto neighbourhood fighting back against plan to turn parking lot into park

Though Toronto may have been designed with cars in mind, the City has been re-assessing its road infrastructure in recent years, adding dozens of kilometres of bike lanes to majr roads in recent years and considering new uses for some car lanes and parking spots.

But, while these changes are celebrated by some in the city, they are opposed by others, including both local and out-of-town drivers, as well as business owners who say a loss of nearby parking translates to a loss in customers.

A recent proposal to redevelop hundreds of City-owned parking lots into housing was likewise met with mixed response, and now, the same divide is happening in one neighbourhood that is slated to lose a Green P lot for a new park.

While public green space is always much-needed in the downtown core, residents in the Earlscourt neighbourhood are arguing that parking space is, too, and are up in arms over the conversion of carpark 246, located at 31 Blackthorn Avenue.

Alejandra Bravo, the councillor for the ward in question, recently addressed citizens' concerns in a post explaining that the Toronto Parking Authority (TPA) has identified the lot as one that "is no longer generating adequate revenue," and is thus set to be decommissioned.

"With TPA discontinuing parking operations, the City started investigating new potential uses for this land in 2022," Bravo wrote in a post earlier this month that has received 75 comments in response on Facebook alone.

"At the same time, as community members know, finding more green space has been determined as a priority for Ward 9, especially in the north end... it is a priority to create new green spaces so our community can catch up with the rest of the city."

But, the justification is not enough for some in the area, who have created a petition to keep the parking lot despite TPA's decision to shut it down.

"Parking is a scarce resource," the petition says regarding the ward.

"The public parking lot serves as an essential facility for many residents in our community. Many of us living on Blackthorn Avenue, Silverthorn Avenue, Carrick Avenue and multiple St. Clair Avenue West apartments rely heavily on this parking lot due to the lack of driveways and limited street parking."

It continues on to cite winter safety concerns, issues of scarce parking for locals, and impacts on businesses and community groups as key reasons to maintain parking on the property.

"The proposed demolition threatens to exacerbate an already critical issue by removing one of our few remaining resources for vehicle parking. It's not just about convenience; it's about maintaining the quality of life that we've come to appreciate in our vibrant neighborhood."

Thus far, it has garnered 208 signatures, with many continuing to share concerns with the idea online.

"Is there any way to reevaluate the rates in this lot before decommissioning happens? Or is there a way to create more spaces? There are several businesses, both storefronts and folks that park work vehicles here close to home, that require these spaces," one popular comment on Bravo's Facebook post reads.

"With the new bike lane project, a potential reduction in street parking, and the ever congested stretch of St. Clair causing people to park illegally all over the neighbourhood, I think this is really short sighted. It is literally the only place for visitors to park overnight."

Others said they are "disappointed" that officials appear to be moving forward with the plan despite public pushback, adding that anytime they've seen the lot, it's been jam-packed.

Of course, there are also a few who have chimed in to show support of the park concept, calling it "a great use," touting the environmental benefits, and suggesting a community garden in the space.