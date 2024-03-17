Meet Toronto's jet-setting chihuahua influencer

Among the slew of designer-wearing, jet-setting influencers who call Toronto their home, there's one who particularly stands apart... because he's a chihuahua.

Since 2021, Bao the chihuahua (@baothechi) has amassed a whopping devoted 168k followers on Instagram thanks to his elegant fashion sense and ritzy lifestyle.

"I created his Instagram handle around January of 2021 to visually document his growth and capture all his cute moments growing up," Bao's mom, Ngoc, tells blogTO.

"We had a small community of friends with pets, so it was a great way to connect with other pet parents and animal lovers and share tips with each other on pet care and events. As we continue to post and share, his following grew."

Ngoc's family loves to travel, so Bao instantly became a travel buddy for her many adventures across the globe, staying at dog-friendly accomodations everywhere from Cancun to Paris.

When not travelling, though, Bao and Ngoc call Toronto home, and love to explore High Park, go shopping, and hit dog-friendly patios in the summer.

Speaking of shopping — Bao is also the face of his very own doggie e-commerce boutique, run and curated by Ngoc, so that pups across the city can emulate his effortlessly chic style with everything from satin pyjama sets to faux Louis Vuitton fur jackets.

"I always get many questions on where I find his clothing, so I created the shop to make it easier for people who are interested to find cute fashion pieces for their fur babies," says Ngoc.

"We get a lot of comments from viewers saying, 'not me getting fashion tips from a dogfluencer' or 'he dresses better than I could,'" she says. "They all make us giggle but I am grateful we can bring smiles and people together over him looking so fabulous."

To anyone hoping to emulate the chihuahua's fashion sense, Ngoc tells blogTO that his favourite outfit is "his classic white tee layered with the casually cool button up sweater."

To Ngoc, the best thing about being Bao's mom isn't the fame — it's being able to experience life with her furry bestie.

"To be loved and trusted by such a precious being feels amazing," she tells blogTO, adding that having the opportunity to spread joy to people around the world comes in a close second.

Ngoc and Bao can certainly count me, and their proud hometown of Toronto, on the list of people whose day has been made better by Bao.