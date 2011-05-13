Eat & Drink
Dog friendly patios Toronto

The top 10 dog-friendly patios in Toronto

Dog-friendly patios in Toronto let you drink outside with all your friends, including the furry ones. Though dogs aren't actually allowed on local patios, these pet-friendly options have shady tie-up spots and water bowls for your four-legged companions.

Here are my picks for the top dog-friendly patios in Toronto.

Bandit Brewery

This much-loved Roncesvalles patio is large and decked out in twinkling lights. Dogs can't mingle with beer drinkers around the picnic tables, but can be be tied up next to you in the grassy area on the other side of the fence. Dog bowls are available upon request.

Blood Brothers

This Geary Avenue brewery boasts a quaint little patio, and with it, a very dog-friendly attitude. Tie your dog up on the other side of the fence wherever you're sitting on one of the outdoor picnic tables and ask for free water refills whenever necessary.

Dundas and Carlaw

Part cafe and part bar, this charming Leslieville spot has a large patio, with ultimate afternoon shade. Dogs are welcome on this patio that serves coffee, beer and cocktails.

The Rhino

One of the most spacious patios in Parkdale isn't an official dog playground, but the expansive space is a pet-friendly one, and four-legged pals are well-watered and welcome to be tied out front for all to see.

The Keating Channel

The tavern in the Port Lands has a sprawling patio with sweet waterfront views. If you're visiting with your dog, they'll happily have them tied up and provide water if needed.

Local Public Eatery

This Liberty Village pub has a pretty monstrous patio, complete with outdoor games and an area where you can safely tie up your furry friend, and have them watched and watered while you watch and water yourself.

The Goodman Pub

While pups aren't allowed on this sprawling Harbourfront patio, you'll just have to grab a seat by the railing and tie them up. If they're thirsty ask your waiter for a doggie water bowl.

The Fifth Pubhouse

This ultra-urban alleyway patio makes for a casual, fun experience. Best still, this is a pooch-friendly patio so if your best friend has four legs, they're welcome too.

Last Temptation

The Kensington Market patio is a great place to post up and people-watch, and—even better—you can do it with your pooch. Grab a table by the fence and set up for the afternoon.

Against The Grain

After you spend the afternoon at Sugar Beach, make your way to this nearby patio for a place for you and the dog to cool down. Post up on the sofa while you keep an eye on your pup tied up nearby. 

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Blood Brothers. With files from Phil Villeneuve and Jaclyn Skrobacky.

