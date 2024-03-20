Toronto comedian has been writing hilarious love letters for TTC stations

Although the TTC doesn't always make headlines for the best reasons, one Toronto-based comedian recently took it upon himself to write heartwarming poems for different stations throughout the transit network.

Local comedian Jacob Balshin has amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments on TikTok after he dedicated several videos to stations like Bathurst, Union, Pioneer Village, Finch and Eglinton, which went viral on the app.

"Being a broke comedian has led me to live in basements all over the city, take transit constantly to save money, and to eat at cheap food spots people tend to walk past," Balshin told blogTO, explaining that he moved to downtown Toronto in 2017 to pursue standup.

"The first video I made was about Bathurst Station. For a year I was living at home with my parents at Bathurst and Steeles while searching for cheap rent in the city. I would transit downtown every night to do comedy," he explained.

"Bathurst station means a lot to me and I wanted to share that. I think it resonated with people because it shows off part of the city we all experience but don't always celebrate or appreciate."

In the video, Balshin starts off by declaring his love for the station, despite its obvious imperfections.

"Dear Bathurst Station, I wanted to let you know that I love you. You make me feel like a million bucks... Your decor is avant-garde and silly. Your bakery, delicious," the comedian says in a deadpan tone.

"Of course I want a chocolate eclair from the place I see the most mice a day. I love that you have a dry cleaner in case I need to get my suit tailored before I get to Scarborough Town Centre."

"My love, Bathurst station: It pains me to say this, but people say you've changed. I want to be honest with you, Bathurst station. I still love you. I know I can always count on you to be right there, next to the far more important stations."

Balshin's video on Bathurst station resulted in a wave of requests for other stations, including St. George.

"It's an honour to be in your presence, and to breathe in your contaminated air. The TTC would be nothing without you. You're like the middle person of a human centipede. You are what binds us. You remind me of my ex because you're where everyone gets off. I don't need to walk the Spadina tunnel, I have you," the comedian said in a video dedicated to the St. George hub.

Balshin has also dedicated videos to other notable Toronto landmarks, including Centerpoint Mall, Gerrard Square, and Dufferin Mall.

"The reaction has been incredibly positive, with many people asking me to go check out their favourite stations and places in the city," Balshin told blogTO.