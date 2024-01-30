City
ttc chaos

TTC descends into total chaos with trains skipping busy station due to overcrowding

It was just another normal TTC rush hour commute on Tuesday, when the transit agency suddenly halted service at one of the subway network's busiest stations, citing overcrowding.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the TTC announced that trains were skipping St. George subway station on Line 1, leaving customers confused and scrambling for alternative means of completing their commutes.

The transit agency alert — timed in the thick of rush hour — incensed subway passengers. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the TTC's decision.

Another user replied to the outage report in anger, saying, "Only a Toronto Transit Agency would stop or bypass a station due to overcrowding and then expect the problem to get better by using slower buses."

"Whoever made that decision should be removed from that position as you have no clue."

Despite the TTC's reports of overcrowding, a video shared shortly after the closure was announced shows a passing train with ample space to relieve congestion at St. George.

The outage coincided with another unplanned closure, with trains also halted on Line 2 between Keele and St. George due to an injury on the tracks. The TTC later reported that, tragically, one person was killed in this incident.

The overlapping outages at St. George caused chaos at the surface, where commuters lined up in droves for shuttle buses.

The scene outside of the station was indeed mayhem, as throngs of commuters tried to pack onto shuttle buses.

Service on both Line 1 and Line 2 resumed at approximately 8:30 a.m.

