TTC descends into total chaos with trains skipping busy station due to overcrowding

It was just another normal TTC rush hour commute on Tuesday, when the transit agency suddenly halted service at one of the subway network's busiest stations, citing overcrowding.

At around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, the TTC announced that trains were skipping St. George subway station on Line 1, leaving customers confused and scrambling for alternative means of completing their commutes.

Line 1 Yonge-University: Trains are not stopping at St George due to overcrowding. Line 1 Yonge University Trains will not be stopping at St. George Station. Passengers can transfer to Line 2 shuttle buses at Spadina Station. https://t.co/1Qn7pZsB5L — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 30, 2024

The transit agency alert — timed in the thick of rush hour — incensed subway passengers. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure with the TTC's decision.

there’s too many people on the platform cause service isn’t frequent enough so the solution is to…. suspend service????? — end religious nationalism (@skinnywhit61284) January 30, 2024

Another user replied to the outage report in anger, saying, "Only a Toronto Transit Agency would stop or bypass a station due to overcrowding and then expect the problem to get better by using slower buses."

"Whoever made that decision should be removed from that position as you have no clue."

What a chaotic disaster on the TTC — Dancel Paul Marquez (@DZIreal12) January 30, 2024

Despite the TTC's reports of overcrowding, a video shared shortly after the closure was announced shows a passing train with ample space to relieve congestion at St. George.

What overcrowding?? The trains are empty pic.twitter.com/kP1GMrJP6U — megnfk (@megnfk) January 30, 2024

The outage coincided with another unplanned closure, with trains also halted on Line 2 between Keele and St. George due to an injury on the tracks. The TTC later reported that, tragically, one person was killed in this incident.

Line 2 Bloor-Danforth: No service between Keele and St George while we respond to an injury on the tracks. Shuttle buses are running between Keele and St George.

Customers may use Go Transit for the cost of a TTC Fare at Dundas West, Bloor and Union. https://t.co/h6GWHc2qis — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) January 30, 2024

The overlapping outages at St. George caused chaos at the surface, where commuters lined up in droves for shuttle buses.

You guys wanna run some more shuttle busses? No one can get on, they’re all full. What a joke😂😂😂 — Connor (@Laviolette44) January 30, 2024

The scene outside of the station was indeed mayhem, as throngs of commuters tried to pack onto shuttle buses.

This was the line for shuttle buses outside of #TTC St. George station Tuesday morning pic.twitter.com/ToUPbBSePj — blogTO (@blogTO) January 30, 2024

Service on both Line 1 and Line 2 resumed at approximately 8:30 a.m.