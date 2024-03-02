Ontario's May forecast is in and here's how the prelude to summer is shaping up

It's hard to believe that Ontario's no-show winter of 2023-24 is finally coming to an end, and with the sunshine months just weeks away, it's time to preview what the province can expect for the spring ahead.

In addition to its recent March forecast, the Almanac is also looking ahead to May – a month that marks the peak of southern Ontario's treasured patio season and includes one of the most highly anticipated long weekends of the year.

The Almanac predicts Ontario will experience above-average precipitation in May, along with much of the country stretching through Nova Scotia and New Brunswick back through Quebec, the Northwest Territories, and southern Yukon.

Unfortunately, this forecast includes likely rainy conditions for some important calendar dates.

The Alamac predicts showers for southern Ontario when Mother's Day arrives on May 12, with wet conditions expected to persist late into the month.

May's biggest holiday — Victoria Day — is also shaping up to be a rainy one. Showers are expected to move across Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes for the Victoria Day Monday on May 20, though some areas of Ontario could luck out with sunshine.

Meanwhile, much of Ontario is already being treated to fleeting glimpses of early spring with temperatures in the teens — a head start to the season that was predicted by Ontario's own Wiarton Willie on Groundhog Day at the start of February.