The March forecast is out for Toronto and the wild ride of weather isn't over just yet

Spring is just around the corner, and though the meteorological season begins on March 1, Toronto can expect a turbulent road leading up to the official start of the season on March 19.

The Farmer's Almanac's March forecast is spelling out a mix of above-seasonal temperatures and the typical cold and wet leading into the spring season for Toronto and the surrounding southern Ontario region.

While the month's forecast calls for dry conditions in much of the East, the majority of Canada is predicted to experience above-average precipitation through March — including Ontario.

According to The Weather Network's 14-day forecast, Toronto can expect a mild start to the month, with daytime highs ranging from the mid-single-digits up to the low teens, and overnight temperatures only dipping as low as -1 C for the first half of the month.

Despite the Almanac's prediction, just four days of precipitation are expected in Toronto during the first block of March in The Weather Network's forecast.

The month is predicted to be "warmer than normal" for most of Canada by the Farmer's Almanac, with the few exceptions being southern Ontario, the eastern Prairies, and the Northwest Territories, though rain will possibly prove a factor limiting the enjoyment of above-seasonal temps.

However, the month is expected to conclude with chilly conditions for Easter Sunday on March 31.

Above-average March temperatures are indeed in the forecast for large portions of the Great Lakes region, though the cold Easter Sunday will mark a slide back into what the Almanac notes as "chilly weather in Ontario" leading into April and early May.

While there will still be dips below freezing and even the potential for snow in March, the latest forecasts give a clear indication that Toronto's uncharacteristically mild winter is on the way out, and spring is now within reach.