Ontario government reveals next steps in construction on major transit line in Toronto

The Ontario government just announced the next steps in the construction process for the Eglinton Crosstown Extension (ECWE), revealing that it has officially issued a Request for Qualifications for the design and construction of seven stations along the major transit line.

On Monday, the province announced that companies could now begin bidding on contracts to design and construct seven stations on the ECWE, as well as connecting the line to the existing Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Mount Dennis station.

The stations, rail, and systems (SRS) contract includes architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical for the ECWE stations from Mount Dennis to Renforth Drive, as well as outfitting the tunnels and the elevated guideway with track and signals.

The request is the first step in the procurement process to select a team to deliver the design and construction. Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx will evaluate submissions to prequalify teams with the relevant experience and financial capacity to deliver the massive project.

Once complete, the ECWE will bring the much-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT another 9.2 kilometres farther west, creating a continuous rapid transit line from the east end of Toronto all the way into Mississauga.

The extension is expected to see an estimated 69,700 rides per day, and will connect with other regional transit operators, including UP Express, GO Transit, TTC, and MiWay bus services.

Last month, a staggering $255 million contract to design and build the second underground segment of the extension was awarded to Strabag Inc.

The package of work in the second tunnelling contract includes detailed design and construction of a 500-metre tunnel that will connect the existing terminus of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT at Mount Dennis Station to a portal east of Jane Street where the line will run on an elevated guideway.