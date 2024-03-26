Here's what stations could look like on upcoming major public transit line in Toronto

On Monday, the Ontario government revealed its next steps in the construction process for the upcoming Eglinton Crosstown Extension (ECWE), along with the latest renderings for the seven stations located on the line from Mount Dennis to Renforth Drive.

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario (IO) announced that they have officially issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ). Companies can now bid on contracts to design and construct the stations on the ECWE and connect the line to the existing Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The stations, rail, and systems (SRS) contract includes architectural, structural, mechanical, and electrical elements for the stations, as well as outfitting the tunnels and the elevated guideway with track and signals.

Though the finalized designs are still some time away, here's a look at what the seven stations could look like once they are open through newly-released concept renderings shared in the RFQ.

Renforth Station

Located at the western end of the route, this station will connect to MiWay routes 7, 39, 100, 107, and 109, GO bus routes 19 and 40, as well as TTC routes 32 and 112.

Construction for the station officially began in 2021 with the start of works to build the launch site for the tunnel boring machines. Tunnelling at the station is expected to be completed in 2024.

Martin Grove Station

Headwall construction at this new underground station on the northeast corner of Martin Grove Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West was completed in 2022. The station will eventually serve as a connection point to TTC bus routes 32, 46, and 111.

Kipling-Eglinton Station

This underground station at Kipling Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West will provide access to the Eglinton West Trail, as well as connections to TTC bus routes 32, 45, 945, and 405.

Islington-Eglinton Station

Set on the northwest corner of Islington Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, this underground station will also provide access to the Eglinton West Trail, as well as connections to TTC bus routes 32, 37, 937, and 405.

Royal York-Eglinton Station

Located on the northwest corner of Royal York Road and Eglinton Avenue West, the future station will provide connections to TTC bus routes 32 and 73.

Scarlett Station

This elevated future station on the northwest corner of Scarlett Road and Eglinton Avenue West will provide access to existing paths around The Richviews, with entrances on the east and west sides of the intersection.

Jane-Eglinton Station

The new elevated station on the northwest corner of Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West will provide connections to bus stops for TTC bus routes 32, 35, and 935.

Once complete, the extension will bring the constantly-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT another 9.2 kilometres farther west, creating a rapid transit line from the east end of Toronto all the way into Mississauga.