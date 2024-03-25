Marineland will reportedly close for good after years of abuse allegations

Multiple sources report that controversial zoo and amusement park Marineland will close permanently, stating that the aquatic-themed attraction in Niagara Falls has begun laying off employees en masse.

Former Marineland trainer Phil Demers reported on Saturday that Marineland was pulling the plug after 63 years in business. The reported closure rumour comes just weeks after the park was found guilty of animal cruelty charges.

Demers, who has been an outspoken critic of the park since resigning in 2012, reported that Marineland "employees are being laid off and informed that the park will no longer operate."

BREAKING: According to multiple sources, MarineLand employees are being laid-off and informed that the park will no longer operate. It appears that MarineLand Canada is no more. — Phil Demers (@walruswhisperer) March 23, 2024

While this statement remains unconfirmed by the park as of Monday morning, critics of the controversial tourist draw are already celebrating the possible end of a park that has been plagued by allegations of animal abuse and increasing scrutiny from welfare organizations for years.

Marineland now facing criminal charges over its use of dolphins and whales https://t.co/M9J7xvpA3z #Marineland — blogTO (@blogTO) December 13, 2021

However, news of the park's possible closure has triggered premature celebration from activists in the past.

Signs of a potential closure have included the removal of more marine mammals in early 2023, coming on the heels of news that Marineland had lobbied the Ontario government on a future sale of its property to real estate developers.

Following news of the pending sale, Marineland owner Marie Holer told media the park was seeking a buyer to "transition" the park from its current uses into a new potential year-round attraction — indicating that any upcoming closure might just be a stepping stone for the park.

A similar rumour emerged in 2021, suggesting that the park would not open for the 2022 season, though the park did indeed reopen, temporarily squashing the closure rumour.

In addition to near-constant rumours of closure, the park has been subject to protests, petitions, animal welfare investigations, criminal accusations.

Heartbreaking video shows Marineland belugas swimming in tiny tanks https://t.co/Ir15RavrFL #Marineland — blogTO (@blogTO) April 11, 2023

Marineland's most recent controversy came earlier in March, when the park was found guilty of animal cruelty charges in relation to the care of three young black bears kept in cramped enclosures with little water for months.