Someone is making a podcast about how much they hate Law & Order Toronto

Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has undoubtedly been a massive topic of conversation across the city since it first premiered in February, and it seems as though not everyone is a fan.

One Toronto resident hates the show so much (in particular, its main character, who he refers to as 'Hoser Columbo') that he's actually decided to create a podcast alongside his wife to discuss the series.

The podcast, called CANADIAN DUM!-DUMS!: A Law & Order: Toronto: Criminal Intent Podcast (try saying that ten times fast) will feature Matt and his wife discussing the latest episodes of the show and, ostensibly, tearing them to shreds.

While the podcast isn't available to listen to quite yet, its creator anticipates it'll be dropping in April, and with episodes featuring crack-smoking mayors and murderous art dealers piling up, there will certainly be no shortage of content to dissect by then.

While there's plenty to love about the Toronto-based series, there's also plenty to roast, so there is no doubt that the show will inspire some truly hilarious podcast episodes.

blogTO reached out to Matt for extra information, but didn't hear back by the time of publication, so all we can do is wait excitedly for the first episode to drop.

Lead photo by

@lawandorderto/Instagram
