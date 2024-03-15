Film
Phoebe Knight
Posted 5 hours ago
law and order toronto

Law & Order Toronto is trending after infamous crack mayor episode

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent has been a subject of discussion in the city ever since the first episode aired on Feb. 22, but the latest episode, which featured a plotline that was familiar to many Toronto residents, has more than just the city talking.

The episode that aired Thursday, March 14, titled "Crack Journalist," was audience's first introduction to the series' fictional Toronto mayor, but the character, and his storyline, bore some striking resemblances to a past mayor in the city's real history. Dun dun.

In the episode, the Mayor finds himself in the midst of a scandal wherein a video of him smoking crack cocaine is leaked. Now where have I heard that before?

While the crack-smoking itself wasn't the central crime of the episode, audiences in Toronto and beyond are having a field day with the not-so-subtle nod to late Mayor Rob Ford's infamous crack scandal.

The episode followed the murder of a journalist who was slain in an effort to suppress information about the ficticious mayor's corruption, which, among many other charges, involved the Mayor selling off land to his property developer pals.

Safe to say, the episode hit home in a lot of ways.

With next week's episode of supposedly centring around car theft, it looks like Toronto-based fans of the series should get comfortable seeing all-too-familiar stories represented on the small screen.

You can catch Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent airing every Thursday night at 8 p.m. on CityTV.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent
