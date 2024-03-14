Toronto police backtrack on statement telling you to let thieves steal your car

In a new post on X, the Toronto Police have backtracked on an earlier statement suggesting residents should make it easier for thieves to steal their cars.

At an Etobicoke community safety meeting in February, a member of the TPS raised eyebrows when issuing a statement suggesting Toronto residents should leave their car keys close to the front door to prevent a potentially violent interaction.

"To prevent the possibility of being attacked in your home, leave your fobs at your front door, because they're breaking into your home to steal your car. They don't want anything else," said Ricciardi at the meeting.

Now, judging by a recent post on X, it looks like the Police Service is backtracking on that statement, and offering Toronto residents some new — and hopefully better — suggestions on protecting themselves.

An officer at a recent community meeting suggested that people leave the keys to their vehicle in a faraday bag by the front door. While well meaning, there are better ways to prevent auto theft motivated home invasions. Learn more here: https://t.co/z8JSOcIaCe pic.twitter.com/dLH92dirzd — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) March 14, 2024

While the statement was made in earnest; a suggestion that losing your car is better than losing your life, it left many Toronto residents wondering how that's the best option.

And, according to the TPS' latest statement, it's not.

In order to better protect yourself, while also preventing your car from being stolen, the Police Service suggests parking vehicles in a garage and installing a security system if possible.

You can also consider installing a motion sensor that will send alerts to your phone, adding security film to windows and doors, ensuring all doors, windows and gates are locked and refraining from posting on social media when you'll be away.