Long-awaited $1.5 billion expansion of overcrowded TTC station takes step forward

The TTC's long-planned Bloor-Yonge Capacity Improvements project (BYCI) took an important step forward on Tuesday, the transit agency announcing that it has invited a shortlist of three teams to submit proposals for the much-needed expansion of this overcrowded subway interchange.

The TTC has released a Request for Proposals (RFP), inviting three teams shortlisted through a Request for Pre-qualification (RFPQ) process conducted last year to pitch their plans for the estimated $1.5 billion undertaking, funded by all three levels of government.

The three teams invited to submit proposals are:

• Bloor-Yonge Crossline Partners

Team Lead - Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc.

• EllisDon-Barnard Joint Venture

A joint venture between EllisDon Civil Ltd. and Barnard Constructors of Canada LP

Team Lead - EllisDon Civil Ltd.

• Kenaidan Murphy Joint Venture

A joint venture between Kenaidan Infrastructure Ltd and Murphy Infrastructure Inc

Team Lead - Kenaidan Infrastructure Ltd.

Bloor-Yonge station has exceeded its designed capacity for years, and the BYCI will add urgently-needed capacity to the station, which, along with the forthcoming Ontario Line, is expected to help ease the crush crowds jockeying for a position on the platforms every day at rush hour.

"Bloor-Yonge Station is one of the busiest stations in the TTC's network, and this project will significantly renovate and expand the station," said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers.

"I look forward to the proposals that will be put forward by the teams, as we work to expand the station to grow ridership and ensure we have reliable public transit for the riders who use it every day."

The project will introduce a second platform serving eastbound trains on the lower level Line 2 platforms while expanding existing northbound and southbound platforms on the Line 1 level of the station above. In addition to enhanced capacity, new elevators, escalators, stairs, and a new accessible entrance will be built on the south side of Bloor Street East.

Prabmeet Sarkaria, Ontario's Minister of Transportation, touted the expansion as "part of Ontario's $80 billion investment in public transit—the largest expansion in Canadian history."

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow also commented on the latest step, saying, "I am pleased to see the expansion of Bloor-Yonge Station moving forward, as we work to ensure that public transit infrastructure keeps up with the pace of growth."

The shortlisted teams will submit proposals later this year, with the TTC contract expected to be awarded before the end of 2024 and construction following in 2026.