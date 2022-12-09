City
bloor yonge station

Bloor-Yonge subway station is getting a massive $1.5 billion makeover

The federal government announced today that it will contribute an investment of $500 million for the rehabilitation of the TTC's Bloor-Yonge Subway Station, resulting in $1.5 billion of joint funding across the three levels of government. 

On Friday, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, Mayor John Tory, and several other provincial and federal ministers joined together for a press conference at the TTC's Davisville Car House to announce the federal investment. 

The joint funding from the municipal, provincial, and federal government provides up to $1.5 billion for the expansion of Bloor-Yonge station. 

Construction will include a second platform on Line 2 for eastbound service, an expansion of the Line 1 northbound and southbound platforms, as well as new elevators, escalators, stairs, and an accessible entrance and exit on Bloor Street East. 

The province is investing $449.2 million, and the city will contribute $564 million. 

"With the funding today, the City of Toronto will be able to expand and rehabilitate the existing subway station to improve efficiency and capacity and reduce overcrowding during rush hours," reads the press release

"This is the single biggest busiest subway station in the city and therefore the country, it's one of the busiest stations in North America," Minister Freeland said. "This investment is really going to make the lives of a lot of people who live in my riding and across this wonderful city much, much better." 

The City has already surpassed the 30 per cent design threshold for the station's improvements and anticipates construction to begin in 2024. 

TTC
