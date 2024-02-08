TTC to shut down multiple subway stations for the fifth weekend in a row

Six TTC subway stations will be closed this coming weekend, marking the fifth consecutive weekend of planned disruptions on Toronto's transit network.

Subway service between St. George and St. Andrew on Line 1 Yonge-University will be halted on Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11, 2024 due to ongoing construction work.

The TTC is in the process of replacing porcelain enamel panels at St. Patrick, Queen's Park, and Museum Stations, a task requiring work trains that will block tracks.

This project has required five full-weekend closures along this stretch in the past several months. In each case — including this weekend's upcoming closure — the TTC has opted not to run replacement buses, citing "ongoing construction along the route, which will impact the consistency of service for the shuttle buses."

Passengers looking to travel to and from downtown during the closure are advised to plan alternate routes using the Yonge side of Line 1 Yonge-University or surface routes to navigate the closure.

Museum, St. Patrick and Queen's Park stations will remain fully closed this weekend, while St. George, Osgoode, and St. Andrew will remain accessible for passengers to purchase and reload Presto fares.

Regular subway service between St. George and St. Andrew stations will resume by 6 a.m. on Monday, February 12.

This forthcoming shutdown marks just one of the 22 full-weekend closures planned for parts of the subway network in 2024.

Here's why the TTC has been closing subway stations every weekend https://t.co/5U1qAb6FCt — blogTO (@blogTO) January 30, 2024

Weekend closures have become such a regular occurrence that it may come as a surprise for some to learn that the upcoming shutdown will mark the final full weekend closure of the season.

The next full weekend closure on the TTC is planned to take place on April 6-8, when a huge stretch of Line 2 spanning St. George to Woodbine will be shuttered to allow state-of-good-repair upgrades.