Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
ttc closure weekend feb 3 4

Two TTC subway stations will be shut down for this entire weekend

Jack Landau
Posted 4 hours ago
Toronto commuters can expect yet another disruption in their travel plans, as a stretch of the TTC subway will once again be closed this entire weekend.

The TTC will halt service on Line 2 between Warden and Kennedy stations on Saturday, February 3 and Sunday, February 4, 2024, with the two-station stretch of track to be covered by replacement shuttle buses until regular service resumes at 6 a.m. on Monday, February 5.

Commuters are being advised that, while both stations will remain open for Presto fares and surface connections, Warden Station is not accessible. Passengers requiring accessible access are advised to exit Line 2 trains at either Victoria Park or Kennedy stations and speak to TTC staff for assistance.

The upcoming closure will accommodate early works on the forthcoming Automatic Train Control (ATC) system for the Line 2 subway. A similar project was completed on Line 1 in 2022, improving the TTC's ability to deploy trains at closer spacing and increase service on the line.

This forthcoming shutdown marks just one of the 22 full-weekend closures planned for parts of the subway network in 2024, and stands as the fourth consecutive weekend of service interruption.

Yet another subway outage is on tap for the following weekend, when the TTC will shutter six Line 1 stations from St. George to St. Andrew to accommodate work on replacement of station finishes.

Lead photo by

sockagphoto/Shutterstock
