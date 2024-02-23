Concrete barrier is proving a prime spot for Toronto cars to do sick rail grinds

Motorists in Toronto have a handful of pain points that seem particularly difficult for them to navigate, like the Queen's Quay streetcar tunnel or Parkside Drive in general.

We can now add to this list a concrete barrier protecting bike lanes on Adelaide Street East, which multiple cars have somehow ended up directly on top of, making it appear as if their drivers attempted some sort of skateboard maneuver that could potentially be fatal for cyclists on the other side.

Just like a BMW owner who mounted the barrier near Church Street a few years ago, the person behind the wheel of white sedan drove up onto the infrastructure on Thursday night, stranding the vehicle a few feet in the air.

A passerby who shared a photo of the incident to Reddit Friday morning joked that the person must have been having a hell of a start to their day, their car very much stuck and very likely damaged from the mistake.

While some wondered if the driver had already been coming the wrong way down eastbound-only Adelaide and panicked when they saw headlights, the original poster noted in the comments section that the person had tried turn west onto the one-way street from Church.

"Two cars were blaring their horns and it made the driver nervous," they wrote, adding that the person "seemed to step on the gas and drive right up that thing until the wheels were off the road."

Of course, with the safety of vulnerable road users a big concern in the city, many chimed in to say that the person should have their licence revoked for such an offence.

Some also noted other intersections in the city that seem to cause far too much driver confusion, like further south on Church Street, and at Spadina Avenue near Lake Shore Blvd., where drivers have also driven up onto a concrete median separating the road from the streetcar lanes.

"I've seen two different cars do this exact same thing on Adelaide a block east at Jarvis," one person said of this particular corner. "Both looked confused why everyone was honking and yelling at them. They both ignored one-way street signs, no right turn signs, and the bike lane marker painted on the ground."

A representative for Toronto Police Service told blogTO that in this case, the force received a hazard call for a vehicle over the curb around 6:30 a.m. Friday, and that thankfully no injuries were reported.