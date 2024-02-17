Growing number of Toronto stores using new courier service for same-day delivery

More and more Toronto businesses are offering same-day delivery through an affordable new courier service.

Big Shiny, an independent record shop recently announced that they'll be offering a $10 flat rate for same-day delivery within the city, and they're not alone.

Local businesses are adopting same-day delivery options for their customers through a new courier service called Trexity, that offers same-day delivery anywhere in the city starting at just $5.

The service takes an Uber-esque approach, employing independent couriers to make deliveries when they're requested and delivering them to your door day-of.

It's not just for record stores, though — Trexity offers delivery services for groceries, alcohol, florists, bakeries, retail and more.

Big Shiny are in good company introducing Trexity for same-day deliveries: Cocktail Emporium, Kol Kid, Sanagan's Meat Locker and Letterbox Donuts are all using Trexity for their same-day deliveries.

In a time when small businesses are particularly struggling to stay afloat and compete with big players, offering affordable (most businesses charge a flat rate around $10) same-day delivery can make a huge difference.

However, not everyone is happy with the number of couriers already in the city, with reports of food delivery app couriers clogging GO Train routes, so the potential for even more couriers on the streets could mean headaches for some Toronto residents.

So far, Trexity operates in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Winnipeg, but their Toronto operations extend from Oakville to Scarborough and Richmond Hill to the waterfront.