Parts of Ontario could see up to 25 cm of snow on heels of messy winter storm

If you have travel plans around southern Ontario during the long weekend, you might not want to tuck away your snow boots just yet, as the region is about to be slammed with even more precipitation hard on the heels of another messy winter storm.

According to The Weather Network, "The burst of snow that blanketed roads across southern Ontario was just a taste of what many folks across the region may have to contend with heading into our Family Day weekend."

Significant Weather Outlooks 👇



Sat. ❄️ Lake effect snow, blowing snow off L. Superior, L. Huron and Georgian Bay, and extreme cold in the Far North

Sun. 🌬️❄️ Wind,lake effect snow, blowing snow off the Great Lakes

Mon. & Tues. 🥶 Extreme cold in the Far North#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/ihXxC4oL99 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) February 16, 2024

While the snowfall is great news for ski resorts across the province — who have been greatly deprived of the white fluff throughout this winter season — it might make for dangerous travel to and from the GTA over the next few days.

Blustery northwest winds are forecasted to take over the region on Friday and last through Sunday, with chilly temperatures keeping conditions below freezing. Squalls will result in varying snowfall totals over a short distance, ranging from just a light dusting to upwards of 25 centimetres on Saturday.

⚠️ Snow squall warnings and winter weather travel advisories in effect for portions of southern Ontario



❄️ Additional 5 to 10 cm possible today and may continue tomorrow

👁️ Visibility may be reduced in heavy snow and blowing snow



Details 👉https://t.co/UPqGREQhKV#ONstorm #ONwx pic.twitter.com/7l30ucG1wd — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) February 16, 2024

In Toronto, total snowfall amounts are forecasted to be less than two centimetres, but if you're planning on driving up north, you might encounter anywhere from 5 to 25 centimetres of snow.

Totals around Lake Huron will be around 5 to 10 centimetres, with 5 to 15 centimetres forecasted around Georgian Bay, especially Gravenhurst, Brace Bridge, and Parry Sound.

"Conditions can change rapidly over short distances around snow squalls, with calm conditions giving way to heavy snow and dangerously low visibility in a matter of metres," The Weather Network warned. "Drivers are urged to plan ahead, and to be prepared to adapt to the rapidly changing conditions."

Monday will likely feature the "calmest weather" of the long weekend, with winds backing off and the sun coming out for a brief but much-needed appearance.

Shortly after, temperatures are expected to rebound to the above-seasonal levels we've been seeing over the past few weeks, with a high of 6 C on Wednesday.