3 TTC subway stations will shut down this weekend and it's the Crosstown's fault

The TTC will shutter a portion of the Line 1 Yonge-University subway this weekend, marking the third weekend in a row where commuters will be forced to navigate significant service disruptions.

Service on Line 1 between Davisville and Lawrence stations will be halted on Saturday, January 27 and Sunday, January 28. The three-kilometre gap in service will be covered by shuttle buses throughout the closure, forcing riders out in the cold for a reason they are not going to like.

In a break from the TTC's recent trend of explaining away weekend closures with the vague excuse of "track work," midtown transit users will instead be inconvenienced to accommodate a constant thorn in the side of locals: the still-incomplete Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

The TTC has stated that the closure will accommodate "Line 5 construction at Eglinton Station," without providing additional details on the nature of the closure.

Commuters will be able to access all three stations throughout the shutdown to purchase fares and connect with surface routes.

Southbound commuters requiring accessible stations are advised to exit at York Mills and speak with a TTC employee, as Lawrence Station is not accessible (though upgrades to change that are in progress).

While it's unclear what specifically requires the shutdown of this stretch of track, work on the Crosstown's interchange with Line 1 at Yonge is now rapidly closing in on completion, and media were given a preview of the future Line 5 station back in December.

Regular subway service will resume at approximately 6 a.m. on Monday, January 29. However, that won’t be the end of headaches for Line 1 users, as another service change will take effect that same day.

From Monday, January 29 to Thursday, February 1, a stretch of Line 1 from Spadina to King stations will close early each night at 11 p.m. to accommodate…you guessed it, more track work. The TTC advises riders that shuttle buses will be available throughout early nightly closures.