A TTC bus terminal is about to close for 10 months

Passengers relying on the underground TTC bus terminal at Lawrence subway station will be left waiting for their ride out in the open elements for ten whole months.

The TTC announced on Thursday that the Lawrence bus terminal will close for approximately ten months starting on Sunday, November 19 to accommodate the next phase of an ongoing project to improve accessibility for the 50-year-old station.

The Easier Access Program — upgrading non-accessible stations across the TTC's rapid transit networks — at Lawrence Station will see new elevators and stairs connecting the bus terminal and subway platforms below.

Renderings of the station shared in a 2022 TTC presentation offer a glimpse at what awaits riders on the other side of the closure.

Long-term accessibility for the station will come at the cost of current bus passengers' short-term convenience — and some buses typically stopping in the terminal will be forced to divert south to Eglinton Station.

During the lengthy closure, the 52 Lawrence West and 952 Lawrence West Express will divert to Eglinton Station, via Avenue Rd. and Eglinton Ave. W.

The 124 Sunnybrook and 162 Lawrence-Donway buses will serve on-street stops outside Lawrence Station, and the routes will be extended to Lawrence Ave. and Avenue Rd., where riders can connect with the aforementioned Lawrence West routes to continue west.

Subway service will be unaffected during the bus terminal closure.

The TTC had previously committed to completing the system-wide Easier Access project by 2025, however, recent reports state that this target will be missed.