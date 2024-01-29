Wild video shows pregnant woman and passenger fight on TTC subway platform

Another shocking Toronto fight video is making rounds on social media this week after reportedly showing an altercation between a pregnant woman and another passenger on a TTC subway platform.

The incident allegedly occurred on Sunday at what looks to be the TTC's Spadina subway station, based on the floor tiles and the background. The 16-second clip, shared by @areacode416ix, picks up in the middle of the heated dispute between the two women.

It's not exactly clear what escalated the altercation between the two passengers, or how they dangerously ended up on the floor between the train and the platform.

Throughout the video, a man can be seen repeatedly trying to break up the fight between the two women. "Enough! My wife is pregnant! Get the f*ck out," he yells at one of the passengers.

"I don't give a sh*t!" one of the women responds. Eventually, the man is able to separate the two women, who continue to yell profanities at each other.

A spokesperson with the TTC told blogTO that the transit agency does not have any further information about the incident. Based on the TTC Service Alerts page, it appears the altercation didn't result in any service disruptions.

Unfortunately, this isn't the only TTC fight video that's gone viral in recent weeks. Back in December, a shocking video showed a tense altercation between two passengers at St Clair West subway station.

In the video submitted to blogTO, one of the passengers can be seen restraining the other and putting them in a full chokehold as other commuters on the train watch on.

Despite these well-documented violent incidents, a TTC report through a City of Toronto dashboard in June revealed that enhanced safety and security incidents throughout the transit network were decreasing.

According to the track dashboard data, the rate of offences against customers — per one million boardings — had decreased by 33 per cent since January 2023.

The indicators came after the implementation of $5 million in new initiatives and enhanced measures aimed at curbing the level of violent incidents and improving safety throughout the network.