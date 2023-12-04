Wild Toronto fight video shows man choking another passenger on the TTC

A shocking video has emerged showing a heated dispute between two passengers on the TTC, coming at a time when safety throughout the transit network remains top of mind for many customers.

The incident reportedly occurred on Friday morning at 6:30 a.m. on a train at St. Clair West subway station on the TTC's Line 1.

The roughly 50-second video submitted anonymously to blogTO picks up in the middle of the incident, and shows one man choking another from behind.

"What are you doing?" the man asks as he continues to restrain the other passenger and wraps his legs around him.

The two continue to struggle and eventually end up lying on the floor, with the train's emergency alarm beeping in the background.

Warning: The following video contains violence and coarse language and may be disturbing to some viewers.

"What the f*ck are you doing?" one man asks repeatedly, as the other puts his hand in the air and says, "relax." Despite other passengers being on the train and witnessing the fight, no one approaches the two or tries to break up the altercation.

"Don't ever f*cking talk to me. Don't ever come near me. I'll body you right now. Are you going to sit the f*ck down?" the man choking the passenger asks.

According to the blogTO reader who submitted the video, it's not clear what led to the altercation, although they noted that the fight broke out "suddenly."

"You should've never come to me. You're lucky," one of the men says, as the other one being choked says, "Yes, relax."

On Friday at approximately 6:30 a.m., the TTC tweeted that Line 1 Yonge-University service was experiencing minor delays northbound at St. Clair West subway station due to a "security incident." Less than five minutes later, the transit agency's customer service announced that service was resuming normally.

Line 1 Yonge-University: Minor delays northbound at St Clair West due to a security incident. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) December 1, 2023

However, the blogTO reader who submitted the video says that the subway was stopped for approximately "15 minutes," and that the two individuals were eventually removed from the subway by TTC staff.

Back in June, a TTC report through a City of Toronto dashboard revealed that enhanced safety and security incidents throughout the transit network were decreasing.

The indicators came after the implementation of $5 million in new initiatives and enhanced measures aimed at curbing the level of violence and improving community safety throughout the network.

According to the tracked dashboard data, the rate of offences against customers (per one million boardings) had decreased by 33 per cent since January 2023.