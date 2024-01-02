Latest TTC fight video has the most unexpectedly wholesome ending

While violent incidents throughout Toronto's transit network regularly dominate headlines, it's easy to forget that plenty of heartwarming and harmless moments still do occur on the TTC, as evidenced by the latest clip to go viral.

The video, taken over the New Year's Eve weekend, has amassed thousands of views and comments after it showed a seemingly heated altercation end in the most unexpected (and Canadian) way.

Last night on the TTC 😭 pic.twitter.com/WsPt9ssusR — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) January 1, 2024

The viral clip picks up in the middle of the fight, showing two men holding up their fists and preparing to engage in combat on board a Line 1 subway train.

Several passengers are seen fleeing the area as the altercation between the two individuals heats up. For approximately 10 seconds, the two men continue holding their fists up and pacing back and forth, when all of a sudden, one of them makes an unexpected move.

Instead of lunging in for a punch, one of the men drops his fists, relaxes his stance, and appears to say a few words to the other individual. Almost immediately, the other man drops his fists and listens to what the other has to say.

After a brief conversation, one of the men extends his hand out, and the two respectfully shake hands in the most unexpected ending. The whole "altercation" was even appropriately set against the tune of Bob Marley's "One Love."

The most Canadian fight ever 🤣 — Phi Capital Investments (@Ghost_of_Phi) January 1, 2024

"The hand shake and no fight, definitely Canada," one person wrote in response to the video.

"Why can't every fight be like this one?" another comment reads.

While some suggested that the altercation may have been staged, others were simply thrilled to see at least one fight on the TTC end amicably and without any injuries.

"Situations like this are bound to happen within public transportation," another person said. "Good on them for de-escalating themselves."