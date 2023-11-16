Toronto resident captures rare wholesome moment on TTC

While navigating the TTC during the morning rush hour can come with its challenges — namely crowded subway carts, replacement shuttle buses, and delays — one driver recently decided to brighten everyone's early commute with an inspiring message.

In a video posted to TikTok, Toronto-based artist RAXX recorded a TTC streetcar operator relaying a positive announcement while many commuters were on their way to work.

"I want to thank you all again for helping this community move the way you did, it was fantastic," the driver says.

"Go up there and get 'em today. You see somebody today without a smile, give them one of yours, never underestimate the power of you or your smile. Wishing you all the best, have a safe and happy day folks."

RAXX told blogTO that the video was filmed on the 509 Harbourfront streetcar route in Toronto earlier this week at approximately 8:30 a.m.

"We need more people like this. One act of kindness at a time," one person wrote in response to the video.

Following a wave of crime throughout the transit network that's resulted in heightened security and more ways to report safety concerns, commuters in the comments section emphasized the ways TTC staff can work to make them feel more at ease throughout their journeys.

"Whatever you are paying this Toronto TTC driver…it's not enough," RAXX captioned the video.

Other heartwarming moments on the TTC have also gone viral over the past few months, in the face of more and more security incidents that have made some commuters reluctant to ride the rocket.

TTC passengers treated to an adorable surprise during afternoon commute https://t.co/hHkqk6N8qh #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) May 4, 2023

Back in May, passengers on the TTC were treated to an adorable surprise upon arrival at Line 2's Lansdowne subway station, when a young operator filled in to read the station announcements.