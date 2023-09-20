The TTC will spend $10 million to curb out-of-control crime on transit

Following an uptick in violent crimes throughout the TTC network over the past week, the transit agency is proposing the addition of 178 new frontline staff to deter and respond to safety and security incidents.

A new report going to the TTC Board's meeting on Sept. 26 recommends using $10.3 million in projected 2023 savings to hire new, high-visibility customer service agents, as well as bus, streetcar, and subway supervisors.

More specifically, the report recommends hiring 161 new customer-facing personnel, including 130 new customer service agents and one clerk to assist in subway stations and at secondary entrances, and 30 new supervisors in stations to enable "more effective responses to incidents."

The report also proposes extending a number of safety and security initiatives launched earlier this year, including supporting 20 Streets to Homes outreach workers, in anticipation of the system experiencing more pressure over the winter months.

This morning, @MayorOliviaChow, #TTC Chair @CllrJamaalMyers and CEO Rick Leary released details of a TTC Board report proposing 178 new positions dedicated to safety, security and social service concerns on the system.



"We need a new approach to making the TTC a more reassuring environment that feels safer, and is safer, for everyone," said Mayor Olivia Chow.

"We know that when issues arise on the TTC, people are twice as likely to report them to TTC station staff and operators, than by other methods. TTC customers want more visible TTC staff in the subway and more eyes and ears on the platform. This proposal will go a long way in enhancing transit users' sense of safety."

The report also continues mental health and social support initiatives for people experiencing homelessness, including hiring a program manager to oversee the development of a Five-Year Community Safety and Well-being Plan.

Over the past week, the TTC has dominated headlines once again after several back-to-back security incidents took place throughout the transit network.

On Saturday at approximately 7:20 p.m., an assault at the bus bay of Kipling subway station resulted in several people getting hurt, as well as an officer sustaining an injury to his leg.

In a separate incident on Sunday around 6:20 p.m., a man in his 50s was stabbed in the torso and critically injured at Victoria Park subway station.

On Monday afternoon, a 16-year-old boy was shot at Kennedy subway station. The teenager called police to report the shooting and was located at a residential address shortly after. The teen was subsequently transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The TTC's Board meeting is set to take place on Tuesday at the Scarborough Civic Centre at 10 a.m., and will be streamed live on the TTC's YouTube channel.