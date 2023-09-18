Toronto residents searching for answers after wave of violent crimes over the weekend

It was a particularly brutal weekend in Toronto after a wave of violent crimes saw multiple people stabbed, shot, and assaulted across the city.

On Saturday at approximately 2:46 a.m., a shooting in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets resulted in four people being transported to the hospital with life-threatening or potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police are still on the hunt for multiple suspects and are appealing to the public for any information, but have not provided descriptions at this time.

Later that day, an assault took place at the bus bay of Kipling subway station at approximately 7:20 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, the altercation between the suspect and the victim was ongoing.

Oh boy… thats like 5-6 violent attacks in 2 days — Sbhai (@BasedPKRCAD) September 17, 2023

During the arrest, one officer sustained an injury to his leg, and was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect has since been charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Because living and working in the downtown core is completely unsafe — ☕ (@Js_Bane) September 16, 2023

On Sunday around 3:09 a.m., a stabbing near Adelaide and Simcoe streets resulted in two people being transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition.

Two other victims were assaulted and transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police have not yet provided a description for the suspect, although the two victims who were stabbed have now been listed in stable condition.

Lot of assaults lately in Gotham City — Vicious (@ViciousTrading) September 17, 2023

Another attack took place on the TTC on Sunday around 6:20 p.m. at Victoria Park subway station. A man in his 50s was critically injured after being stabbed in the torso and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Another day. Another stabbing on the TTC. @TTChelps — 🎭 Sändra Cöle 🎭 (@Sandra_Cole44) September 17, 2023

Police are still looking for the suspect who was last seen fleeing northbound on Victoria Park Avenue. He is described as a Black male in his 20s, five-foot-eight, and wearing yellow shoes.

The recent wave of violent crimes has resulted in Toronto residents questioning the city's safety once again, with some folks drawing comparisons to Gotham City and even vowing to avoid the TTC altogether.