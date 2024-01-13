City
Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tabor hill park

Tabor Hill Park in Toronto is on top of one of Ontario's oldest Indigenous burial sites

City
Erin Horrocks-Pope
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

As a fourth-generation Toronto resident, my connection to the city's history runs deep. Reflecting on what came before us is integral to understanding the city's identity. 

I spent a portion of my twenties near Tabor Hill Park in Scarborough, immersed in the layers of Toronto's past. The Tabor Hill site, discovered in 1956, is a testament to Toronto's Indigenous heritage. 

tabor hill park

This sign is positioned at the bottom of Tabor Hill, indicating that this is a site of Indigenous importance. It's the reason I first ever climbed the hill to view the monument.

This archaeological dig, led by University of Toronto Professor Walter Kenyon, uncovered the site, which dated back to the 13th century, making it one of Ontario's earliest.

The discovery of an ossuary containing the remains of nearly 500 individuals shed light on burial practices aligned with First Nations traditions.

tabor hill park

This photo of the Tabor Hill dig was sourced from the Scarborough Historical Society

Nearby, a smaller secondary burial pit was also unearthed, further unveiling the profound history of this site.

The significance of this discovery was immense, not just within Scarborough but across Canada. It prompted public outcry and led to the creation of Tabor Hill Park, an enduring tribute to the site's historical importance.

Beyond Tabor Hill, other discoveries across Toronto have unearthed further glimpses into the city's Indigenous past. 

tabor hill park

Ceremonial feathers attached to a post next to the Tabor Hill memorial.

Near High Park, a mysterious Indigenous gravesite surfaced. Similarly, a burial site near Yonge and Bloor highlighted the uninterrupted presence of Indigenous communities in various parts of the city.

Most recently, a construction crew unveiled another piece of history when it unearthed ancient human remains from a suspected Indigenous burial ground in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood

This January 5, 2024 discovery happened on Withrow Avenue, part of some land where previous archeological findings, including a 7,000-year-old spear, indicate sites of early Indigenous encampments, as shown in a 2021 city planning document.

tabor hill park

A plaque containing an Iroquois Prayer affixed to the momument at the top of Tabor Hill.

These discoveries add a layer to Toronto's complex history, underscoring the importance of acknowledging and preserving Indigenous heritage.

They remind us that beneath the urban facade lies a deep-rooted Indigenous legacy, urging us to honour and respect the ancestral lands upon which the city stands.

These sites, whether Tabor Hill or more recent discoveries, are a reminder that we are inhabitants of a city with a diverse and intricate past that deserves our reverence and preservation. 

tabor hill parkTabor Hill Park is located at 525 Bellamy Rd in Scarborough.

Photos by

Erin Horrocks-Pope
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Tabor Hill Park in Toronto is on top of one of Ontario's oldest Indigenous burial sites

New Toronto budget cut could leave 260k homes stranded in snow

TTC could shut down as many as 56 bus stops during massive winter storm

Toronto reverses decision after suddenly closing bike lane for 7 month project

Someone in Toronto encased their Presto card in a bowling ball because why not

ServiceOntario plan to move into Staples locations has people asking questions

Many Ontario residents are about to get government cheques worth hundreds

Toronto bridge has been busted for years with no fix in sight