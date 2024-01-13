As a fourth-generation Toronto resident, my connection to the city's history runs deep. Reflecting on what came before us is integral to understanding the city's identity.

I spent a portion of my twenties near Tabor Hill Park in Scarborough, immersed in the layers of Toronto's past. The Tabor Hill site, discovered in 1956, is a testament to Toronto's Indigenous heritage.

This archaeological dig, led by University of Toronto Professor Walter Kenyon, uncovered the site, which dated back to the 13th century, making it one of Ontario's earliest.

The discovery of an ossuary containing the remains of nearly 500 individuals shed light on burial practices aligned with First Nations traditions.

Nearby, a smaller secondary burial pit was also unearthed, further unveiling the profound history of this site.

The significance of this discovery was immense, not just within Scarborough but across Canada. It prompted public outcry and led to the creation of Tabor Hill Park, an enduring tribute to the site's historical importance.

Beyond Tabor Hill, other discoveries across Toronto have unearthed further glimpses into the city's Indigenous past.

Near High Park, a mysterious Indigenous gravesite surfaced. Similarly, a burial site near Yonge and Bloor highlighted the uninterrupted presence of Indigenous communities in various parts of the city.

Most recently, a construction crew unveiled another piece of history when it unearthed ancient human remains from a suspected Indigenous burial ground in Toronto's Danforth neighbourhood.

This January 5, 2024 discovery happened on Withrow Avenue, part of some land where previous archeological findings, including a 7,000-year-old spear, indicate sites of early Indigenous encampments, as shown in a 2021 city planning document.

These discoveries add a layer to Toronto's complex history, underscoring the importance of acknowledging and preserving Indigenous heritage.

They remind us that beneath the urban facade lies a deep-rooted Indigenous legacy, urging us to honour and respect the ancestral lands upon which the city stands.

These sites, whether Tabor Hill or more recent discoveries, are a reminder that we are inhabitants of a city with a diverse and intricate past that deserves our reverence and preservation.

Tabor Hill Park is located at 525 Bellamy Rd in Scarborough.