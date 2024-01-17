New Toronto subway stations will show off local landmarks and you can help design them

As multiple largescale transit projects push on towards a hopefully not-too-distant completion in Toronto, transit users now have a rare chance to guide the design of at least a few future stations.

Metrolinx has this week issued a call out for opinions about the new hubs coming to the Scarborough Subway Extension, though the feedback they're asking for is quite specific.

"We are reaching out to the community to help us envision what the station feature walls could look like," the transit agency wrote on social media Tuesday, linking to a brief, three-question survey.

"A feature wall is a prominent surface inside a station that has a unique colour and pattern/motif that serves as a visual cue for customers to identify the station and orient themselves along the line. As part of this design work, we are looking to you to help us draw inspiration from the places and things you love about your community."

We want your input to inspire the designs for Scarborough’s future subway stations! We are reaching out to the community to help us envision what the station feature walls could look like. Please provide your feedback in our short, three-question survey: https://t.co/ow62JYGN88 pic.twitter.com/EAcEMoAJHq — Scarborough Subway Extension (@ScarbSubwayEXT) January 16, 2024

The questionnaire asks citizens of Scarborough neighbourhoods to give ideas of spaces, events or other features of the area that would be deserving of depiction in a feature wall in one of the line's three new stations at Lawrence, Scarborough Centre and Sheppard.

But, at least one person is already noting the limited scope of the request, especially when some feel like Metrolinx hasn't fully listened to the concerns of locals when it comes to some of its other projects.

The early days of the Ontario Line design brought tons of pushback, especially about the above-ground portions of the track — which Metrolinx responded to by opening physical locations for people to come in and ask questions about — and more recently, about the expedited destruction of historic trees and green spaces for new stations.

Then there is, of course, the much-delayed Crosstown LRT that has turned pockets around Eglinton Avenue into an absolute nightmare for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, businesses and those living nearby for more than a decade, with still no completion date in sight.

Here's what Toronto's new TTC Scarborough subway extension stations will look like https://t.co/u2DlYAlUL9 #Toronto #TTC — blogTO (@blogTO) December 22, 2022

The 7.8km-long Scarborough Subway Extension, already well underway, is expected to open and replace the already decomissioned Line 3 Scarborough RT in 2030. Interim buses will be running in lieu for the seven long years until that time.