Here's when Toronto can expect the TTC's Line 6 to finally open

With so many new transit lines in the works and so many deadlines missed, residents of Toronto have a right to be very confused about when, exactly, they can anticipate finally getting to ride the new Ontario Line subway, Eglinton Crosstown LRT (and its extensions), Scarborough Subway Extension or the Finch West LRT.

For at least the latter of the group, the answer is "soon," per various hints that indicate it could open before anything else on the list.

Toronto transit project just crossed a huge milestone on its way to opening later this year https://t.co/ASmc1VBhie — blogTO (@blogTO) January 11, 2024

With stations basically ready for customers and vehicles being tested, the line looks pretty darn close to completion, with a City document from January 16 stating that it will be "ready for revenue service operation by the end of 2024."

An earlier doc, the 2024 TTC budget released last month, puts the opening even earlier at September for both this line and the long-awaited Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which Metrolinx also hinted would be sometime soon after spring 2024.

Metrolinx personnel also confirmed to the Star this week that all major construction on the route is "expected to wrap up soon," with tracks, guideways and canopies completed, testing and commissioning "well underway," and trains on-site and waiting to go.

This is what it's like inside Toronto's brand-new Finch West LRT trains https://t.co/02nrWErJ83 — blogTO (@blogTO) January 18, 2024

The Finch West LRT will run 18 stops over 10.3 km between the Humber College North Campus at Finch and Highway 27 in the west, and Finch West Station — with links to Line 1 Yonge-University — in the east.

As for the Eglinton Crosstown, which has been under construction for many years longer, Metrolinx will only announce an official launch date three months beforehand to be sure that it doesn't break yet another promise of opening to the public.