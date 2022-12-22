Here's what Toronto's new TTC Scarborough subway extension stations will look like

Metrolinx's controversial 7.8-kilometre Scarborough Subway Extension (SSE) is underway, and as a massive tunnel boring machine carves out the widest subway tunnel in Toronto history, the city is getting a first preview of what their future commute will look like on the three-stop extension of Line 2.

Earlier in December, Metrolinx announced that it had selected a partner to design the project's stations, rail, and systems, awarding the contract to a consortium known as Scarborough Transit Connect, consisting of Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc. and Mott MacDonald Canada Limited.

Several days later, the first rendering of the line was released, depicting the future Scarborough Centre Station's interior.

The new Scarborough Centre station will bring modern, reliable and seamless subway service to the heart of a growing Scarborough.



Here's an artist rendering of the platforms at the future Scarborough Centre station.



Are you excited? We definitely are!

Though the line is already well under construction, the SSE contracts were split into two in an effort to speed the project along. An advanced tunnelling contract is already underway, and the stations, rail and systems (SRS) development bid just awarded to Scarborough Transit Connect.

Final station designs are expected to evolve as Metrolinx collaborates with Scarborough Transit Connect during the development phase.

All renderings are conceptual and designs – including finishings, signage and accessibility features – will be informed by future planning and consultation.



Sign up for our newsletter to learn about when these consultations are taking place -> https://t.co/NJCIyX5rJ1 (3/3) — Scarborough Subway Extension (@ScarbSubwayEXT) December 16, 2022

Scarborough Centre, the station pictured in the preview rendering, will be the intermediate stop on the three-station extension and will include an integrated bus terminal connecting to surface routes.

It will be flanked by stations at Sheppard and McCowan to the north, serving communities north of Highway 401, and Lawrence and McCowan to the south, improving access to healthcare services and employment at Scarborough Health Network General Hospital.

Maps of the new station locations were released by Metrolinx earlier in 2022, but the Scarborough Centre rendering marks the first fleshed-out preview of the line's aesthetic.