Here's the wild fight that caused weekend chaos at Yorkdale mall in Toronto

Shoppers at Yorkdale mall received quite the fright on Saturday evening when a massive fight between a group of individuals resulted in the shopping centre's early closure and even sparked reports of a shooting.

Toronto police say they responded to the mall for reports of "people fighting" at approximately 6 p.m.

Police Investigation

Yorkdale Rd & Dufferin St

5:53pm

-reports of people fighting

-officers o/s for crowd control

-no reports of injuries

-ongoing investigating #GO96190

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 13, 2024

Multiple videos captured by shoppers show flocks of people sprinting out of the mall as others are instructed by police to remain inside stores as they de-escalated the situation.

In one video, two individuals are seen throwing punches at each other as a ring of onlookers forms around them, with police officers attempting to pull them apart.

More footage from Yorkdale Mall yesterday

pic.twitter.com/ePjHUEG8kB — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) January 14, 2024

From another angle, multiple responding officers are seen taking down an individual inside the mall as a crowd of youngsters looks on.

What happened at Yorkdale Mall yesterday? Does anyone have the details? pic.twitter.com/zDR8ZAoPnS — Hussein E (@therealhebrahim) January 14, 2024

"There was a disturbance involving a group of people at Yorkdale," a spokesperson for the mall told CP24.

"Guest and employee safety is a priority and Yorkdale security and TPS worked together to investigate events. Yorkdale closed early while TPS remained onsite."

Highschool kids back at it again.. ruined Yorkdale for everyone pic.twitter.com/Ub2HdMMUUV — OT (@otyolu123) January 13, 2024

Toronto police say no one was injured in the incident, and it is unknown at this time if any arrests were made. Police had no confirmation of a gun, and the cause behind the altercation has not been revealed.