Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yorkdale mall

Here's the wild fight that caused weekend chaos at Yorkdale mall in Toronto

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Shoppers at Yorkdale mall received quite the fright on Saturday evening when a massive fight between a group of individuals resulted in the shopping centre's early closure and even sparked reports of a shooting. 

Toronto police say they responded to the mall for reports of "people fighting" at approximately 6 p.m.

Multiple videos captured by shoppers show flocks of people sprinting out of the mall as others are instructed by police to remain inside stores as they de-escalated the situation. 

In one video, two individuals are seen throwing punches at each other as a ring of onlookers forms around them, with police officers attempting to pull them apart. 

From another angle, multiple responding officers are seen taking down an individual inside the mall as a crowd of youngsters looks on. 

"There was a disturbance involving a group of people at Yorkdale," a spokesperson for the mall told CP24. 

"Guest and employee safety is a priority and Yorkdale security and TPS worked together to investigate events. Yorkdale closed early while TPS remained onsite." 

Toronto police say no one was injured in the incident, and it is unknown at this time if any arrests were made. Police had no confirmation of a gun, and the cause behind the altercation has not been revealed. 

Lead photo by

@6ixBuzzTV
