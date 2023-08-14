Major $28 million redevelopment planned for Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

One of Toronto's largest retail spaces, Yorkdale Shopping Centre, revealed on Monday that it is undergoing a $28 million investment to transform its central corridor into a space for more luxury brands.

Global real estate investor Oxford Properties Group, which owns and manages Yorkdale, revealed that over 900 feet of hoarding has been installed in the mall's central corridor.

The renovated space will be home to several highly sought-after brands that will launch their first Canadian standalone boutiques.

Stores have already been relocated from the mall's central corridor to other areas of the retail centre to make space for the significant renovation project that will take place over the next year.

The investment will add a staggering 100,000 square feet of retail space to the mall, and the new section is expected to open up in the spring of 2025, according to Yorkdale Shopping Centre's director, William Correia, who spoke to the Star.

The first stores that will open in the renovated space will be announced later this year, but if past introductions to the retail space are any indication, you can expect lots of coveted luxury brands.

Other retailers opening this season that are outside of the central corridor include Dolce & Gabbana, World of Ralph Lauren, Chinese jewelry brand Qeelin, and Anine Bing.

The $28 million investment also includes the renovation of Yorkdale's food court, also known as Dine on 3. The enhanced space will include expanded seating for 1,200 diners and nine new restaurant concepts.

The development will bring the total number of quick-service dining options at the mall to 35, in addition to the 12 traditional restaurants at the shopping centre.

While the list of new retailers hasn't been announced yet, you can follow Yorkdale's website for any updates.