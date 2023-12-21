Yonge-Dundas Square chair quits after being left out of city's renaming decision

City
The Chair of Yonge-Dundas Square has dramatically stepped down in the wake of the city's announcement that the bustling public space is being renamed, as he was apparently not considered in the discussions.

Mike Fenton, an executive who helms the square's board of management, was appointed in 2019 to manage, control, operate and maintain the square's outdoor public space and programming with the board on behalf of city council.

But, council went ahead with a watershed move to redub the space Sankofa Square and also remove the Dundas name from two TTC subway stations and the Jane/Dundas Public Library without due consultations with some very key people.

"While I support the selection of a new name for YDS, the lack of a consistent, public review to evaluate this decision has been disjointed and lacking good governance," Fenton wrote in a letter tending his resignation yesterday, according to the Star.

"This is not the process I would expect to see for a legacy decision impacting a landmark Toronto public square."

As others have also been pointing out since the city debuted its slimmed-down plans for the Recognition Review: Dundas Renaming project last Thursday, the TTC chair and board were similarly surprised to hear the news.

TTC CEO Rick Leary, who contributed a last-minute quote to the City's press release on the subject, has since reneged his comments of support. Fenton said he was asked for a quote for the same release with just 30 minutes' notice.

"The motion was done really poorly and clearly there had been little-to-no consultation with some incredibly important players," Ward 12 Toronto—St. Paul's Councillor Josh Matlow told blogTO about council's approval of the renaming.

"With the mayor's endorsement, it's remarkable to think that none of this due diligence had been done."

He is among those reminding the public this week that despite the City's declaration, the ultimate decision to rename Dundas Station and Dundas West Station will be up to the TTC chair and board, and the rechristening of Jane/Dundas Library, up to the Toronto Public Library's board.

"Just because the council requested TTC consider renaming the stations, doesn't mean that it will necessarily happen," he said.

Residents have also expressed anger at the lack of public input on the new names, with some insiders claiming that the process was "abruptly changed" recently after years of discussion about how the city should deal with Henry Dundas's legacy and complicated role in delaying the abolition of slavery.

Some online recommend that naming rights for the square, in particular, be auctioned off to private entities to bring in some extra funds.

Lead photo by

A Great Capture
