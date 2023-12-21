Dundas TTC stations may not actually get new names after hasty City process

The biggest municipal news item of this past week has undoubtedly been the City of Toronto's endorsement of a plan to rename Yonge-Dundas Square, along with two subway stations and a library that likewise bear the Dundas moniker.

But, it turns out that staff jumped the gun in announcing the major changes, which may not actually end up coming to fruition after all, as some city councillors are now pointing out.

The decision last Thursday came some 3.5 years after the City first looked into the idea of giving the entire thoroughfare and all related assets a new title due to their namesake's role in delaying the abolition of slavery — claims that have since come under debate.

Rereadings of Henry Dundas's history paired with the soaring cost of the painstaking endeavour led to diminishing public support and renewed pushback to the renaming efforts in recent weeks, especially following the revelation that the price tag had doubled from initial estimates to reach nearly $13 million.

Since that one glaring detail emerged, it seems that the City expedited its process to come to some sort of resolution on the matter while it was so prevalent in public discourse.

And, it's now coming to light that key stakeholders who ultimately hold the decision-making powers for the properties in question were somehow completely left out of the conversation.

As Ward 12 Toronto—St. Paul's Councillor Josh Matlow pointed out in a post on X on Wednesday, the City's press release on the topic is erroneous, as "the City does not direct the TTC," the TTC chair and board do — and, as he tells blogTO, these parties were not consulted.

This City of Toronto release regarding the naming of subway stations is incorrect. The City does not direct the TTC. The TTC Chair and board will consider the request and make a decision on all details on any proposed naming rights agreement. https://t.co/fV9UpMjVkM — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) December 20, 2023

"The motion had a number of different things relating to the Dundas renaming: to rename Yonge-Dundas Square, the library and two subway stations. But it also essentially stopped the renaming process of the entire street, which seemed to be a compromise given the multi-million dollar cost in a cash-strapped city," Matlow said in an interview Thursday.

"The City put out a press release to announce that it was all complete, but just because council requested TTC consider renaming Dundas and Dundas West stations, doesn't mean that it will necessarily happen."

Matlow and others feel that the motion put forward by Councillor Chris Moise was rushed and thus poorly carried out in general, especially given that it concerns a subject which should have necessitated a "graceful" approach.

Adding to the tension this week is the fact that the chair of Yonge-Dundas Square, soon to be Sankofa Square — another person to whom last week's move was a huge surprise — just abruptly resigned over the whole ordeal.

Not the only error. Committee recommendation derived from CONSENSUS. IT was NOT unanimous. Other names were supported. Committee process was hijacked, no wonder there are errors in retelling. @JoshMatlow @CllrJamaalMyers @cityoftoronto @culture_to @dmrider @GraphicMatt https://t.co/yUBfCgIV4d — Ceta Ramkhalawansingh (@CetaR) December 21, 2023

"Clearly there had been little-to-no consultation with some incredibly important players, including the chair of the board of management at Yonge-Dundas Square," Matlow says.

"The Chair of the TTC and the TTC board, which I sit on, were not given a heads up. Local councillors were not given a heads up. With the mayor's endorsement, it's remarkable to think that none of this due diligence had been done."

Amid this "massive screwup," the boards of both the TTC and the library will still have to approve the removal of the Dundas name from their sites, though City PR wrote that the revisions are indeed happening "starting in 2024."

The release does state that rechristening Dundas Station to TMU Station or something else in collaboration with Toronto Metropolitan University is "pending TTC board decision," and includes a mix of language that calls the changes "recommendations" but in the same breath says the City is already working on next steps to take place in the New Year.

It's clear that during these next steps, there will be more opposition, including from Matlow and others on the TTC board.

"The TTC is struggling with finances, safety, reliability and affordability — these are the priorities of Torontonians, and I can't justify in good conscience spending tax dollars on renaming stations right now," he says.

"Subsequent to council's approval of this motion, we've all learned about how there was little to no consultation with boards and individuals who should have been consulted."