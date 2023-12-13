Toronto might rename the TTC's Dundas subway station

In line with the City's vote to rename Dundas Street and other civic properties, one councillor says he will be recommending that the TTC's Dundas subway station also be renamed TMU subway station, after the Toronto Metropolitan University.

Ward 13 Coun. Chris Moise, who is also the chair of the Anti-Black Racism Advisory Committee, revealed on Wednesday morning that the nearby university has agreed to cover the estimated $1.5 million cost to rename the station.

This proposal comes just two years after city council voted to rename Dundas Street, which is named after controversial Scottish politician Henry Dundas, who reportedly helped delay the abolition of the Transatlantic Slave Trade in the 1790s.

Following the decision, a 20-person community advisory committee (CAC) comprising Black and Indigenous leaders, along with other diverse residents and business owners living and working along the street, was formed in 2021.

Just recently, a response to an administrative inquiry submitted by Coun. Stephen Holyday revealed that the anticipated cost to rename Dundas Street in 2023 has significantly surpassed initial estimates — now standing in between $11.3 to $12.7 million.

According to City Manager Paul Johnson, this includes preliminary estimates for costs to City divisions, agencies, corporations, residents, and businesses.

The main drivers relate to transportation services, the TTC, Toronto Parking Authority, as well as other signage, communication, and public engagement costs.

Estimates have increased since figures were initially shared with city council in 2021, reflecting "inflationary pressures, updated inventories, installation contract cost escalations, and additional resources required to plan and administer implementation," the response reads.

The total cost of work on the Dundas Renaming project to date is approximately $250,000, according to the documents.