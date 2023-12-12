People in Toronto have started a petition against naming a stadium after Rob Ford

A recent motion to name a stadium in a Toronto park after the late Mayor Rob Ford is now facing some resistance from members of the public, more than 1,300 of which have signed a petition against the idea.

Scarborough-Guildwood Councillor Paul Ainslie, who tabled the suggestion for Centennial Park's sports field earlier this month, argues that the City has a history of recognizing former Mayors in such a way, like with Mel Lastman Square and Barbara Hall Park.

And, given that the green space in question is undergoing an extensive revamp, now would be the prime opportunity to give the venue a new moniker.

@shelleycarroll Ainslie &Carrol, backed by Chow, are planning to re-name a football stadium after Rob Ford. Why is this wrong? If the city must re-name Ryerson & Dundas for their sins & failings 200 yrs ago, why are there no standards for the present? — Thom Corner (@CornerThom) December 12, 2023

"All of those who served with Rob Ford on Council knew that he had two passions – representing his constituents ... and football," Ainslie wrote in his appeal to council.

"As Centennial Park undergoes a significant reimagining through the Centennial Park Master Plan, approved by City Council in 2021, the time is appropriate to consider renaming the Centennial Park Stadium the 'Rob Ford Stadium' in recognition of his decade and a half of public service."

But, some citizens strongly disagree, given some more problematic (and famous) parts of Ford's legacy.

Regardless of the good things Ford may have done for the city, he also made some bad decisions both in and out of office during his tenures as councillor and mayor, the petition notes.

"In addition to his record of sexism, misogyny, homophobia and racism, Ford's policies held back the city of Toronto and created massive debt," the change.org page reads, citing his pricey cancellation of the popular Transit City plan, which would have expanded public transportation across T.O.

Crack has nothing to do with why we shouldn’t name a stadium (or anything) after Rob Ford.



Have we not learned that lesson time and time again? — Jessa 🎙️🌹 (@Jessa_McLean) December 12, 2023

And, though it doesn't explicitly mention the thing the former mayor was best known for — his crack-cocaine scandal — it does hint at it, saying Ford "consistently lied to taxpayers and made Toronto a global mockery."

Those in opposition to rechristening the stadium also point out that the idea, floated by Mayor John Tory back in 2017, has already been rejected by council before. It received its fair share of backlash then, too.