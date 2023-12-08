Toronto might rename a sports stadium after Rob Ford

Councillor Paul Ainslie, who represents Scarborough-Guildwood, has filed a motion to rename the stadium in Centennial Park after Rob Ford.

It was seconded by Shelley Carroll, the councillor for Don Valley North.

The potential of the 'Rob Ford Stadium' will be considered by Toronto city council on Dec. 13.

The motion mentions other former mayors that have had public landmarks named after them, like Mel Lastman Square at the North York Civic Centre, Barbara Hall Park and June Rowlands Park.

The motion also ties the Centennial Park reimagning to the idea of a stadium named after Ford. It also mentions his love of football.

In 2017, city council rejected a previous attempt to rename the stadium after Ford. At the time, both Ainslie and Carroll voted against the renaming.

"The time is appropriate to consider renaming the Centennial Park Stadium the 'Rob Ford Stadium' in recognition of his decade and a half of public service," it reads.

The move is also supported by Olivia Chow, according to the Toronto Star. Doug Ford also, naturally, supports the renaming.

The renaming wll require two-thirds of the council vote to go through — if not, it'll be referred to the Etobicoke York Community Council.