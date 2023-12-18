Toronto is getting a brand new park and the winning design looks unreal

The City of Toronto announced on Monday that it has selected the winner of an international design competition for a new downtown park that will open up at 229 Richmond St. W., which currently serves as the home to the sprawling outdoor patio and restaurant, RendezViews.

The land was acquired by the City in 2019 for the specific purpose of creating a park right in the heart of the city's entertainment district.

"With approximately 16,000 residents residing within a 0.5 km radius and 52,000 people working in the vicinity, this transformative project addresses the growing demand for parkland in the rapidly expanding neighbourhood," the City wrote in a press release.

Between January to March 2023, the City held a two-stage competition for the design and construction of the new park. The design concept, Wàwàtesí — which translates to "Firefly" in Anishinaabemowin — has been selected as the winning proposal for the site.

The winning submission was conceived by West 8 Urban Design and Landscape Architecture, and was a collaborative effort that included contributions from hcma Architecture and Design, Native Art Department International, MinoKamik Collective, ARUP, kg&a, ERA Architects, and A.W. Hooker.

"The Wàwàtesí design concept integrates culture, public art, landscape, light and space for performance. This thoughtful approach provides an engaging green oasis for visitors, residents and those who work in the area to enjoy," the City announcement reads.

"Wàwàtesí will transport visitors through a woodland experience, all while in a downtown neighbourhood surrounded by high-rise buildings. Over the next two years, the Wàwàtesí concept will be transformed into a more detailed site design.​​​​​​"

During the design competition, the five shortlisted concepts for the park were evaluated by a panel of experts in landscape architecture, Indigenous placekeeping, urban design, art, and climate resilience.

The jury's final decision was also informed by the public, and additional opportunities for community engagement — including selecting a permanent name for the new park — will occur at later stages of the project.

According to the project's details, the winning design includes several breathtaking features, including a stream-like trail that leads you along seven stepping stones across the park, including an elevated platform, a playscape, a lawn, and a grove of birch trees.

"Wàwàtesí symbolizes the cycle of life, healing, and the passage of time. Along with the creek that used to cross the site who was buried by Toronto's rapid urbanization, fireflies have all but disappeared from the urban landscape. Her name calls attention to the power of the unseen and supernatural," the design's description reads.

According to the City's website, construction on the 2,600-square-metre park is expected to begin in 2025 and conclude in 2026.