Phoebe Knight
Posted 2 hours ago
ServiceOntario is partnering with Staples to open a bunch of new locations

Starting in early 2024, ServiceOntario will open service centres in select Staples locations across the province, with plans to open more locations throughout the year.

Notorious for their long lines and wait times for appointments, ServiceOntario has announced that they'll be taking steps to try and make it easier for you to access government services like driver's licences and health cards.

While a retailer specializing in office supplies and big red buttons that say "that was easy" when pressed seems like an unlikely location for a government office to take up residence, Todd McCarthy, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, suggests it actually makes sense.

"We are working to make it easier to live and work in Ontario, with in-person access as a fundamental component of excellent service delivery," says McCarthy, "[t]hat is why we are partnering with Staples Canada, an experienced retailer with a strong presence in Ontario."

With dozens of already existing locations in communities all across the province, not to mention headquarters in Richmond Hill, it should be easy for ServiceOntario to slot in the new service centres.

ServiceOntario has been steadily taking steps to increase service recently, like opening additional locations, introducing virtual appointments to update health cards, and implementing mobile units to access more remote communities.

The specific locations of the new service centres have yet to be announced.

Shutterstock
