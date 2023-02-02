Tech
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

service ontario health card

ServiceOntario now lets you renew health cards and other things online

Tech
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The Ontario government is expanding virtual options at ServiceOntario locations, making it more convenient for people to renew health cards and driver's licences, and access birth certificates and driver records. 

The top online services also include renewing your license plate, accessible parking permit, and Ontario Photo Card. 

The enhanced appointment booking system at ServiceOntario is now available at 64 of its busiest locations, according to a news release

If you're in need of an in-person visit, you can now book multiple services in a single appointment on your phone or computer, or book a single appointment for your whole family. 

You can also identify your accessibility needs ahead of your appointment so that your individual needs can be met effectively. 

For those dialing the Contact Centre, a new technology is rolling in to cut down on the time people spend on the line with quicker interactive responses. 

In the coming months, soon-to-be-married couples can also apply for a marriage licence online through a secure portal in participating municipalities. 

You can renew your licence plate, driver's licence, health card, Ontario Photo Card, and accessible parking permit here

You can also sign up for renewal reminders by email, text, or phone call here

Lead photo by

Raysonho
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Tech

ServiceOntario now lets you renew health cards and other things online

Toronto computer store closing after 27 years

New study shows remote workers in Canada get a lot of extra productive time

City of Toronto website still a mess years after it was supposed to be redone

People fear Loblaws-funded app may be the future of private healthcare in Ontario

Toronto woman says Shoppers Drug Mart sold her fake Apple AirPods and she's not alone

Toronto company led by Dragon's Den star lays off a ton of staff

Toronto's largest hospital network issues 'Code Grey' as digital systems go down