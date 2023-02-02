ServiceOntario now lets you renew health cards and other things online

The Ontario government is expanding virtual options at ServiceOntario locations, making it more convenient for people to renew health cards and driver's licences, and access birth certificates and driver records.

The top online services also include renewing your license plate, accessible parking permit, and Ontario Photo Card.

The enhanced appointment booking system at ServiceOntario is now available at 64 of its busiest locations, according to a news release.

If you're in need of an in-person visit, you can now book multiple services in a single appointment on your phone or computer, or book a single appointment for your whole family.

You can also identify your accessibility needs ahead of your appointment so that your individual needs can be met effectively.

For those dialing the Contact Centre, a new technology is rolling in to cut down on the time people spend on the line with quicker interactive responses.

In the coming months, soon-to-be-married couples can also apply for a marriage licence online through a secure portal in participating municipalities.

You can also sign up for renewal reminders by email, text, or phone call here.